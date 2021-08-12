Coloradans might see more bear activity in urban areas as the animals hunt in preparation for hibernation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife warned Thursday.

Bears will spend up to 20 hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories, the announcement said. Some of this food will come from human food, trash, fruit trees or shrubs, which can result in conflicts.

“Although black bears are not naturally aggressive and seldom attack or injure people, they are still powerful, wild animals with a strong urge to get food,” wildlife biologist Jamin Grigg said. “Being aware of what steps you can take to avoid bears from approaching your home is an important part of living in Colorado.”

A black bear’s natural diet consists of berries, fruits, nuts, plants and grasses that grow in foothills and forests. Those food sources are still available, but drought conditions have decreased natural growth and prevalence.

Bears prefer natural sources, but they will find human-provided food if it’s available, the announcement said. This can lead to destruction of property or even attacks against humans.

“Preventing bears from relying on human food sources takes a community effort, and it's important that we all take proactive steps to avoid any possible conflicts with bears and bearproof our homes,” wildlife biologist Brad Banulis said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommend the following tips to bear-proof homes:

Keep garbage cans clean, stored in a well-secured location and only put out on the morning of pickup

Don't leave pet food or stock feed outside, including bird feeders, from April 15 to Nov. 15

Don’t attract other wildlife such as deer or turkey by feeding them

Yell, throw things and make noise at bears near a house to scare them off

Clean up outdoor picnics and grills thoroughly after each use

Don't allow fruit from trees to rot on the ground

Keep any small livestock or beehives in a fully covered enclosure and use electric fencing

Keep garage doors and bottom floor windows closed, and lock doors when away

When traveling or camping, officials suggest avoiding keeping food in vehicles, locking vehicles, cleaning campgrounds, cooking far from tents and hanging food at least 100 feet from campsites.

These precautions should be taken throughout the late summer and fall, the announcement said. More information on bears in Colorado is available at cpw.state.co.us/bears.