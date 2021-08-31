A Commerce City resident was hospitalized after testing positive for the West Nile virus, just weeks after the county confirmed the virus's presence, according to the Tri-County Health Department.

The health department said it learned a patient tested positive for the virus and was hospitalized as a result of the illness on Monday. Officials said the patient experienced "WNV fever" which typically includes a fever and other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash.

The patient has since been discharged from the facility and is recovering from home. They are the first person in Adams County to contract the virus this year.

The Tri-County Health Department, who oversees Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas Counties, reported the presence of the virus in mosquitoes and in three infected horses over the last two weeks.

"We completely understand that the last thing anyone wants to do is worry about another virus," said Brian Hlavacek, the health department's environmental health director. "Fortunately, there are simple steps we can all take to reduce the chances of getting infected with West Nile virus."

Hlavacek said the best protection against the virus is to follow the Four D's:

Drain: Eliminate any standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including in bird baths, flower pots, and yard art etc.

Dusk and Dawn: Avoid spending time outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active

Defend: Use products containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products. Follow the label instructions. Non-DEET containing repellents work, but should be applied more frequently.

Dress: Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and shoes and socks if you need to be outdoors between dusk and dawn

To date, 15 people have contracted the virus in Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Denver, Jefferson, Larimer and Weld Counties since Aug. 13. Seven of those patients have been hospitalized, according to the Tri-County Health Department.