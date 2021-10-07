Multiple areas along the Yampa and Elk rivers reopened to fishing Thursday after bans were implemented over the summer, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Fishing bans have been lifted for the Elk River at the Christina State Wildlife Area and for the Yampa River from Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area through Yampa River State Park and the Yampa River State Wildlife Area.

The mandatory fishing ban for the Yampa River downstream of Stagecoach Reservoir Dam remains in place because of extreme low flow conditions, officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

A voluntary, full-day fishing ban will also remain in place for the Yampa River at its junction with Fish Creek to protect spawning fish. This voluntary ban is set to expire on Oct. 21.

The summer fishing bans for the rivers were implemented in July because of low flows and warm water temperatures that put fish populations in danger, officials said.

Criteria for closures includes when waters reach 71 degrees, stream flows are 50% or less than the daily average, daily dissolved oxygen is less than six parts per million or when fish condition is visibly deteriorating, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Officials are urging fishers to "Know Before You Go" and check conditions and closures online before hitting the road. Signage will also be in place to alert river users of the continued fishing closures.