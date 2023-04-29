A malfunction at the Suncor Refinery in Commerce City resulted in "significant" air pollution Saturday, the state health agency announced, with elevated levels of air pollutants that can impact health expected to last throughout the day.

The state health department's Air Pollution Control Division found levels of sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide in excess of Suncor's permit limits during a malfunction starting around 11 p.m. Friday, according to a state health department news release.

By about 4 a.m. Saturday, emissions levels were dropping, according to the release.

According to data provide by Suncor to the state, Sulfur dioxide emissions from the sulfur recovery equipment in Plant 1 were over Suncor’s permitted emissions limit, which is 250 parts per million for a 12-hour rolling average and 15.68 pounds an hour for a 1-hour average. The state said it believed that Suncor will continue to exceed its 12-hour rolling average limit throughout the day today. As of 9 a.m., Suncor was no longer exceeding its 1-hour average limit.

Exposure to these air pollutants can cause health concerns depending on how much, how long and how often a person is exposed, according to the release. They can also cause difficulty breathing, especially for those with asthma.

Hydrogen sulfide may irritate skin, eyes and throat and cause headaches, poor memory, tiredness and balance problems, according to the release.

When there are potentially unhealthy levels of air pollution, there are things people can do to limit their exposure, including the following.

Limit outdoor activities

Keep windows and doors closed

Set air conditioners to recirculate

Consider using an indoor air purifier

The health department is taking ongoing action to limit air pollution, according to the release. The are continuing to assess information from available air monitors in the area.

"We recognize that not everyone is able to change their daily activities or afford all these recommendations," the news release said. "We want to ensure everyone is informed about options they can use to protect themselves and their families."

There are funding programs, such as the Environmental Justice Grant Program and Supplemental Environmental Project Idea Library, that local governments and community organizations can use to find projects that protect public health, such as purchasing air filters for homes in communities disproportionately impacted by pollution, according to the release.

Suncor is required to report emissions exceedances, according to the release. The reports are available on the health department's public records website.