In a span of two weeks, Boulder Fire Rescue has done five water rescues with varying outcomes. One woman remains in critical condition after she was rescued last week.

"This year has been challenging and definitely testing of our teams.," said Lt. Jeremy Felix with Boulder Fire Rescue.

Felix said the number of rescues they have already been called to is higher than normal, as the creek experiences snowmelt runoff and the unusual precipitation Colorado is receiving.

"It's certainly an increase for our teams. It’s stressful for our teams," said Felix.

This weekend, Boulder Fire Rescue has been training with other agencies to do swift water training. It's done annually to allow people to keep their certification.

Part of what makes water rescues so challenging is that as the water moves, so does the victim who may be under the water. Clear Creek is currently running at 5 miles per hour.

"That doesn’t sound that fast but when you are walking or trying to jog along a sustained distance, that adds up and that creates a challenge," said Felix.

Felix recommends having gear, such as life vests, if you plan to recreate on the river.

"We welcome those folks to Boulder and certainly want to invite them to see the different parts of Boulder, including Boulder Creek," said Felix. "We just want to remind people to wear proper gear for the activity they plan on doing."

Some of the rescues crews have been involved with include people who never planned to be in the water at all. Felix said that if you don't plan to recreate in the water, stay at least 10 feet away from the shoreline.