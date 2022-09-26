Vehicle headlights show a male tarantula attempting to cross a dirt road on the Heartland Ranch Nature Preserve on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Southern Plains Land Trust near Lamar, Colo. Many male tarantulas are killed while crossing roads and highways as they search for mates. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Butterfly Pavilion target species manager Lorna McCallister, left, brings a cup with air holes in it to Colorado State University PhD candidate Jackie Billotte while Butterfly Pavilion Vice President of science and conservation Rich Reading attempts to fish a female tarantula out of her den with a tall blade of grass on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
A wandering male tarantula climbs up Butterfly Pavilion Vice President of science and conservation Rich Reading’s shirt before being captured on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
A male tarantula lifts up a female to deposit sperm after getter her to come out of her den to mate on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo. It’s not uncommon for females to kill males after mating, though this male survived the encounter and will likely continue to search for other females before he dies. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Butterfly Pavilion target species manager Lorna McCallister, right, and Colorado State University PhD candidate Jackie Billotte attempt to fish female tarantulas out of their dens on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Heartland Ranch Nature Preserve near Lamar, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
A male tarantula lifts up a female to deposit sperm after getter her to come out of her den to mate on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo. It’s not uncommon for females to kill males after mating, though this male survived the encounter and will likely continue to search for other females before he dies. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Vehicle headlights show a male tarantula attempting to cross a dirt road on the Heartland Ranch Nature Preserve on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Southern Plains Land Trust near Lamar, Colo. Many male tarantulas are killed while crossing roads and highways as they search for mates. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
A male tarantula lifts up a female to deposit sperm after getter her to come out of her den to mate on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo. It’s not uncommon for females to kill males after mating, though this male survived the encounter and will likely continue to search for other females before he dies. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
This time of year on the Southeastern plains of Colorado, hundreds of tarantulas crawl out of their dirt-caked homes at dusk and crawl for miles in search of a mate.
Not much is known about the behavior of these eight-legged creatures, but last weekend, a team of scientists from the Butterfly Pavilion made the trip to the Southern Plains Land Trust's 43,000 acre Heartland Ranch looking for answers.
How do they survive the frigid winters? What do their burrows look like? When they make their fall migration, how many die on the highways?
Entomologists installed cameras to map the infamous spiders’ annual mating route. Plaster of paris solution was mixed and poured into the spiders' burrows to make molds of their apartment-like habitats.
Pavilion employees set up ten cameras along Colorado Highway 109 in hopes of pinpointing exactly where dark waves of the fuzzy insects cross every September and October on their love quest.
” It’s like online dating … the males get out and wander around,” said Pavilion Target Species Manager Lorna McCallister.
Highway 109 runs right through their migratory path, and many of the arachnids are so slow they get squished. Spider-watchers would like to see the Colorado Department of Transportation build a tarantula crossing. The idea would be to create a basketball-sized tunnel underneath the road.
The Pavilion would like to install nets to coax the half-blind, wandering males to follow a net boundary outside, which would lead them into the tunnel where they would eventually crawl out on the other side home free.
“Scientists are doing their darndest to prevent them from becoming endangered,” said Rich Reading, the Pavilion's Vice-President of Science and Conservation.
But the Colorado Department of Transportation's robust wildlife mitigation treatment is all about driver safety, not tarantula safety.
A spokesperson told The Denver Gazette that there are no plans at this time to build tunnels underneath the highway.
“At this stage of the game, CDOT's involvement is minimal, but we are in contact with the Butterfly Pavilion, Fish & Wildlife Services, as well as the other agencies in the La Junta area,” said CDOT Southeastern Region Spokesperson Michelle Peulen.
She said there’s still room for CDOT to get involved with “potential grants” once the research is complete, but at this time, even a Tarantula Crossing sign is out of the question.
Still, Butterfly Pavilion scientists are fighting for the invertebrates.
They say males don’t get much thanks for their traveling troubles, as they only live an average of ten years, compared to females, who can last for up to 40.
“Females either eat them or the males grow hooks to prevent them from getting eaten. But then those appendages make it impossible for them to molt, so they die,” said McCallister, who loves tarantulas so much that she has dedicated her life to studying them.
“They’re so charismatic,” she says. “They have their own personalities.”
First annual tarantula celebration
The town of La Junta sees cash in spidey-cuteness.
Next month, the town will host a first-time-ever festival dedicated to the annual march of the bizarre-looking spiders. "Tarantula Trek: A Mating Expedition” debuts the weekend of Oct. 7 and 8 with a parade, family bike rides, and bus tours which will take curious tourists to watch tarantulas in their natural habitat in the nearby Comanche National Grassland.
Visit La Junta’s Pamela Denahy said the interest is so high the tours are sold out, and, as if on cue, the fuzzy bugs have already started to show up.
“I had one on my porch the other day!” she told The Denver Gazette.
Just as Rocky Ford’s quirky mascot is a cantaloupe, its neighbor city, La Junta may now finally have topped them . A tarantula mural decorates the side of a downtown building. La Junta’s $200,000 annual tourism dollars are sure to creep higher now that there’s an unorthodox reason to visit.
Two types of the the arachnids will be moseying through the La Junta area: the Texas or Oklahoma Browns and a dwarf species. Reading is worried about several threats to their survival. They are a major food source for the hawk wasp. Further, “several species of tarantulas are threatened primarily due to habitat destruction and exploitation for the pet trade,” said Reading, who is feeling the pinch of possible tarantula decline.
Movies like Raiders of the Lost Ark and the 1955 science fiction classic “Tarantula” have demonized an insect which Butterfly Pavilion scientists insist are really quite gentle. As La Junta prepares to introduce tourists to tarantulas, perhaps education is the key to their survival.
Said McCallister, “It’s not just like terrifying spiders invading the town. They’re just trying to survive.”
1 of 25
Vehicle headlights show a male tarantula attempting to cross a dirt road on the Heartland Ranch Nature Preserve on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Southern Plains Land Trust near Lamar, Colo. Many male tarantulas are killed while crossing roads and highways as they search for mates. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Butterfly Pavilion target species manager Lorna McCallister, left, brings a cup with air holes in it to Colorado State University PhD candidate Jackie Billotte while Butterfly Pavilion Vice President of science and conservation Rich Reading attempts to fish a female tarantula out of her den with a tall blade of grass on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
A male tarantula lifts up a female to deposit sperm after getter her to come out of her den to mate on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo. It’s not uncommon for females to kill males after mating, though this male survived the encounter and will likely continue to search for other females before he dies. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Butterfly Pavilion target species manager Lorna McCallister, right, and Colorado State University PhD candidate Jackie Billotte attempt to fish female tarantulas out of their dens on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Heartland Ranch Nature Preserve near Lamar, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Colorado State University PhD candidate Jackie Billotte tries to glue the top of a plaster mold of the interior of a female tarantula den back together while she and Butterfly Pavilion Vice President of science and conservation Rich Reading dig the mold out of the ground on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
A wandering male tarantula climbs up Butterfly Pavilion Vice President of science and conservation Rich Reading’s shirt before being captured on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Colorado State University PhD candidate Jackie Billotte measures a female tarantula before returning her to her den site on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Butterfly Pavilion Vice President of science and conservation Rich Reading and volunteer Terri Bauer call others over to a wandering male tarantula while Colorado State University PhD candidate Jackie Billotte and Reading’s brother-in-law Pat Armstrong dig out a plaster mold of a female den on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Butterfly Pavilion Vice President of science and conservation Rich Reading looks at multiple tarantulas being held in plastic bins after being fished out of their dens in order for Colorado State University PhD candidate Jackie Billotte to pour plaster of paris molds into the dens to begin to understand the internal shape of the tarantulas’ homes on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo. The tarantulas will be reintroduced to their den sites after the plaster is dug up and the spiders are measured in a study that’s the first of its kind to be conducted. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Colorado State University PhD candidate Jackie Billotte laughs as she holds up a plaster mold of the entrance of a female tarantula’s den while conducting a first-of-its-kind study of the shape, size and contents of a tarantula den on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Butterfly Pavilion Vice President of science and conservation Rich Reading used a shovel to point out the similarities and differences in the plaster molds of two female tarantula dens on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Butterfly Pavilion target species manager Lorna McCallister uses a pencil to chip away the compacted dirt from a plaster of paris mold taken of a female tarantula’s den on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo. Multiple female tarantulas were fished from their dens to conduct the first-of-its-kind study by Colorado State University PhD candidate Jackie Billotte to see the interior structure of their dens in hopes of understanding how the spiders survive the harsh and varying climate of the area. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Colorado State University PhD candidate Jackie Billotte helps a female tarantula crawl out of a plastic bin used to hold her while her den was used as a plaster of paris mold on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Butterfly Pavilion target species manager Lorna McCallister inspects the contents of a tarantula egg sack containing the molting of tarantula spiderlings on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Butterfly Pavilion target species manager Lorna McCallister straps a trap camera to a post along Colorado Highway 109 on Saturday, Sept. 24, south of La Junta, Colo. The cameras were purchased with a grant the Pavilion applied for through CDOT as part of a pilot study to see the number and frequency of tarantulas crossing highways. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Butterfly Pavilion Vice President of science and conservation Rich Reading releases a captures male tarantula near the dam of a female on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Matt Bergles, who holds a Ph.D. in the study of endangered species on private land, looks on as Butterfly Pavilion Vice President of science and conservation Rich Reading attempts to fish a female tarantula out of her den on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
A male tarantula lifts up a female to deposit sperm after getter her to come out of her den to mate on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo. It’s not uncommon for females to kill males after mating, though this male survived the encounter and will likely continue to search for other females before he dies. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Colorado State University PhD candidate Jackie Billotte looks at two tarantulas being held in plastic bins after being fished out of their dens in order to pour plaster of paris into the dens to begin to understand the internal shape of the tarantulas’ homes on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo. The tarantulas will be reintroduced to their den sites after the plaster is dug up and the spiders are measured in a study that’s the first of its kind to be conducted. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Vehicle headlights and a flashlight show a male tarantula attempting to cross a dirt road on the Heartland Ranch Nature Preserve on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Southern Plains Land Trust near Lamar, Colo. Many male tarantulas are killed while crossing roads and highways as they search for mates. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
A souvenir “TARANTULA XING” sign hangs from the window of Butterfly Pavilion Target Species Manager Lorna McCallister’s car while she and others conduct a study of tarantula mating behavior on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Butterfly Pavilion target species manager Lorna McCallister used a piece of grass to fish a female tarantula out of her den on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Heartland Ranch Nature Preserve near Lamar, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
PHOTOS: Tarantula conservation studies in Southern Colorado
1 of 25
Vehicle headlights show a male tarantula attempting to cross a dirt road on the Heartland Ranch Nature Preserve on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Southern Plains Land Trust near Lamar, Colo. Many male tarantulas are killed while crossing roads and highways as they search for mates. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Butterfly Pavilion target species manager Lorna McCallister, left, brings a cup with air holes in it to Colorado State University PhD candidate Jackie Billotte while Butterfly Pavilion Vice President of science and conservation Rich Reading attempts to fish a female tarantula out of her den with a tall blade of grass on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
A male tarantula lifts up a female to deposit sperm after getter her to come out of her den to mate on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo. It’s not uncommon for females to kill males after mating, though this male survived the encounter and will likely continue to search for other females before he dies. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Butterfly Pavilion target species manager Lorna McCallister, right, and Colorado State University PhD candidate Jackie Billotte attempt to fish female tarantulas out of their dens on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Heartland Ranch Nature Preserve near Lamar, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Colorado State University PhD candidate Jackie Billotte tries to glue the top of a plaster mold of the interior of a female tarantula den back together while she and Butterfly Pavilion Vice President of science and conservation Rich Reading dig the mold out of the ground on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
A wandering male tarantula climbs up Butterfly Pavilion Vice President of science and conservation Rich Reading’s shirt before being captured on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Colorado State University PhD candidate Jackie Billotte measures a female tarantula before returning her to her den site on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Butterfly Pavilion Vice President of science and conservation Rich Reading and volunteer Terri Bauer call others over to a wandering male tarantula while Colorado State University PhD candidate Jackie Billotte and Reading’s brother-in-law Pat Armstrong dig out a plaster mold of a female den on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Butterfly Pavilion Vice President of science and conservation Rich Reading looks at multiple tarantulas being held in plastic bins after being fished out of their dens in order for Colorado State University PhD candidate Jackie Billotte to pour plaster of paris molds into the dens to begin to understand the internal shape of the tarantulas’ homes on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo. The tarantulas will be reintroduced to their den sites after the plaster is dug up and the spiders are measured in a study that’s the first of its kind to be conducted. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Colorado State University PhD candidate Jackie Billotte laughs as she holds up a plaster mold of the entrance of a female tarantula’s den while conducting a first-of-its-kind study of the shape, size and contents of a tarantula den on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Butterfly Pavilion Vice President of science and conservation Rich Reading used a shovel to point out the similarities and differences in the plaster molds of two female tarantula dens on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Butterfly Pavilion target species manager Lorna McCallister uses a pencil to chip away the compacted dirt from a plaster of paris mold taken of a female tarantula’s den on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo. Multiple female tarantulas were fished from their dens to conduct the first-of-its-kind study by Colorado State University PhD candidate Jackie Billotte to see the interior structure of their dens in hopes of understanding how the spiders survive the harsh and varying climate of the area. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Colorado State University PhD candidate Jackie Billotte helps a female tarantula crawl out of a plastic bin used to hold her while her den was used as a plaster of paris mold on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Butterfly Pavilion target species manager Lorna McCallister inspects the contents of a tarantula egg sack containing the molting of tarantula spiderlings on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Butterfly Pavilion target species manager Lorna McCallister straps a trap camera to a post along Colorado Highway 109 on Saturday, Sept. 24, south of La Junta, Colo. The cameras were purchased with a grant the Pavilion applied for through CDOT as part of a pilot study to see the number and frequency of tarantulas crossing highways. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Butterfly Pavilion Vice President of science and conservation Rich Reading releases a captures male tarantula near the dam of a female on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Matt Bergles, who holds a Ph.D. in the study of endangered species on private land, looks on as Butterfly Pavilion Vice President of science and conservation Rich Reading attempts to fish a female tarantula out of her den on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
A male tarantula lifts up a female to deposit sperm after getter her to come out of her den to mate on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo. It’s not uncommon for females to kill males after mating, though this male survived the encounter and will likely continue to search for other females before he dies. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Colorado State University PhD candidate Jackie Billotte looks at two tarantulas being held in plastic bins after being fished out of their dens in order to pour plaster of paris into the dens to begin to understand the internal shape of the tarantulas’ homes on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo. The tarantulas will be reintroduced to their den sites after the plaster is dug up and the spiders are measured in a study that’s the first of its kind to be conducted. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Vehicle headlights and a flashlight show a male tarantula attempting to cross a dirt road on the Heartland Ranch Nature Preserve on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Southern Plains Land Trust near Lamar, Colo. Many male tarantulas are killed while crossing roads and highways as they search for mates. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
A souvenir “TARANTULA XING” sign hangs from the window of Butterfly Pavilion Target Species Manager Lorna McCallister’s car while she and others conduct a study of tarantula mating behavior on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch near Lamar, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Butterfly Pavilion target species manager Lorna McCallister used a piece of grass to fish a female tarantula out of her den on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Heartland Ranch Nature Preserve near Lamar, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
A 40-year Colorado news veteran, Carol McKinley started in radio, and traveled the world as a network TV correspondent/producer. In 2021, she decided to return to local news. A Baghdad alum, she has 4 grown children and lives with her husband and her mom.