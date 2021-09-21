Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced officers euthanized a bear in Steamboat Springs on Saturday after it lost its fear of humans and attempted to enter multiple homes in search of food.

It was the third bear euthanized in Steamboat Springs this month.

Wildlife officers were notified late last week of an aggressive bear that attempted to breach several homes near Valverdant Drive. The neighborhood is just southeast of downtown, officials said.

On Saturday morning, the bear entered a home through a sliding glass door and raided the refrigerator, cupboards and trash while the homeowner was away. The bear returned to the home around 8:30 that night when the homeowners were present.

Wildlife officers responded and determined the bear had become habituated to human food, rather than the natural nuts, berries and grasses that bears traditionally eat.

About 12 hours later, wildlife officers learned that the bear tried to enter a home near where a trap was set up and in the process tore out some of the home's window screens, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

"We set a trap for this bear because a bear in hyperplasia that has no fear entering a home in search of food is a dangerous bear that poses an immediate threat to humans," said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Area Wildlife Manager Kris Middledorf.

Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a resident reported the bear was "inspecting doors and windows to try and gain entry" to homes, according to the parks department.

The bear was captured in a trap shortly after the final reporting and was euthanized.

Two other bears were captured and euthanized in the area on Sept. 7 and Sept. 16.

Hyperplasia is described by Colorado Parks and Wildlife as a time where bears will spend up to 20 hours a day eating more than 20,000 calories in preparation for hibernation

Bear calls statewide are down in 2021; however, in Area 10, which includes Routt County, calls have spiked 100% and 260% in comparison to 2019 and 2020, respectively, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Wildlife officials are asking residents in Steamboat Springs and across the state to be diligent about securing trash and other attractants around a home or business, especially if there is known bear activity.

