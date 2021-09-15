People and pets should avoid the water at Dome Lakes State Wildlife Area in Gunnison after the discovery of toxic blue-green algae, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Wednesday.

The deadly algae, Cyanobacteria, can cause neurological problems and liver failure and can lead to death in dogs, cats, livestock, wildlife, birds, fish and even humans.

"All skin-to-water contact should be avoided for humans and pets," said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Area Wildlife Manager Brandon Diamond. "Contact with the water could cause minor skin rashes and make pets ill. Avoidance is the best policy."

The agency became aware of the water's increased toxicity levels on Tuesday after samples from Upper Dome Lake came back at an elevated level, officials said.

Despite the toxic algae's presence, fishing is still permitted at the wildlife are, but fish should be "properly cleaned and thoroughly cooked before eating," officials said.

Algae blooms become more frequent as temperatures rise and are most prevalent in Colorado during the summer months. Despite algae being an important part of aquatic food webs, some like blue-green algae are harmful to humans, pets and wildlife.

Blue-green algae has been discovered across the state this summer at Sloan Lake in Denver, Windsor Lake in Larimer County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Grand County.

Wildlife officers will monitor the toxin levels at Dome Lakes as they fluctuate over the next couple of days. Based off those results, the lake will either be upgraded to safe from the caution level, or downgraded to dangerous or closed, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Anyone who develops symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, digestive distress, breathing problems, seizures or unexplained illness after being exposed to the water should contact a doctor or veterinarian immediately.

For additional information on blue-green algae, click here.