Certain trails and climbing areas in Eldorado Canyon State Park's Rattlesnake Gulch are now closed to protect nesting golden eagles, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Tuesday.
Rattlesnake Gulch Trail, the Continental Divide Overlook and Continental Crag climbing area were all closed as of Tuesday. The closures will be in effect through July 15 or until further notice, the agency said.
Officials said golden eagles nest on the south side of the canyon and closures were necessary due to the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
Disturbing a golden eagle nest can carry a fine of up to $5,000 as well as a sentence of one year in prison, according to the agency.