At least two deer in Alamosa died because of a hemorrhagic disease, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Officials said the bluetongue virus was found in the animals. They also acknowledge epizootic hemorrhagic disease virus, which is fatal in white-tailed deer has been found across the western United States this year.
Both viruses are spread through biting flies or midges and can be found in mule deer, elk, bighorn sheep, pronghorn and bison, officials said.
Infected deer generally die within 24 to 48 hours and show signs of being disoriented, lethargic and unresponsive to humans and other animals. In the advancing stages, the animals may foams from the mouth, bleed from the nose and have a swollen tongue with blue tinge.
Although the virus cannot be transmitted to humans, wildlife officials urge hunters to avoid shooting, consuming and handling any sick animals.
Wildlife officials urge anyone who comes across an infected animal to contact a Colorado Parks and Wildlife office.