Two men visiting Colorado were rescued at Chautauqua Park in Boulder on Friday.
First responders were sent to the park about 11 a.m. after a report of an injured hiker on the Chautauqua Trail after a 27-year-old man experienced a medical emergency, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
American Medical Response located the man and provided medical assistance.
The man was evacuated in a wheeled-litter to the trailhead by Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, but declined to be transported to a local hospital at the trail head.
About an hour after the first man was rescued, first responders went to the First and Second Flatiron Trail after a report of a Virginia man injuring his knee.
The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group again evacuated the injured hiker with a wheeled-litter. He was transported to a local hospital once reaching the trailhead, officials said.
The agencies involved in the efforts include the sheriff's office, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, American Medical Response and the City of Boulder Fire-Rescue Department.