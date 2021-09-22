The U.S. Forest Service Rocky Mountain Region will waive any fees in several states, including Colorado, on National Public Lands Day and Veterans Day this fall.
Fees will be waived in Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas, and the Bighorn, Medicine Bow and Shoshone national forests in Wyoming on Sept. 25 and Nov. 11, according to a news release.
The fees waived include many Forest Service picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals or other permits will continue.
Officials said by waiving the fees, they hope more people will explore the outdoors and visit public lands.
For recreational information, click here.