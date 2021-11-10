In celebration of Veterans Day, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free admission to all state parks for veterans, active-duty military and members of the National Guard on Thursday.

Veterans and military members can receive the free admission by showing proof of military service. The deal is valid at all 42 Colorado state parks and for residents and nonresidents alike, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

“(This is) a thank you to U.S. military members,” the organization said in a release. “The free daily parks pass provides a chance to experience Colorado’s state parks and the diverse wildlife and terrain they showcase.”

All other park fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, hunting licenses and fishing licenses.

This deal is one of many Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers veterans throughout the year, including free admission to state parks in August, year-round free entry to state parks for qualified disabled veterans and free small game and fishing licenses for qualified disabled veterans.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife also offers a Columbine Pass, which offers reduced park entrance fees to disabled Colorado residents.