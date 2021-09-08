Temperatures in Denver are expected to return to the 90's on Thursday with potentially back-to-back days with record-breaking heat, according to the National Weather Service Boulder.
Denver is currently forecasted to top off at 96 degrees on Thursday, which would break a 27-year-old record. Thursday's high is also 13 degrees higher than Sept. 9's average temperature, said David Barjenbrush, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Boulder.
Conditions will remain dry and cool down overnight Thursday as temperatures drop into the 50's, however, the heat-wave will return on Friday with temperatures nearing triple digits.
Friday's high is currently projected at 98 degrees, which would break the 93-degree record set in 2018, Barjenbrush said.
Barjenbrush said the above normal temperatures are due to a high pressure system hovering over the Centennial State.
"The big ol' ridge of high pressure is back," he said. "It usually resides over the western U.S. for most of the summer, but we had a lot of the monsoonal moisture, so now it's kind of come back and taken over."
Above normal temperatures will persist into the weekend before a slight cool down on Sunday. However, temperatures could reach 90-degrees on Monday as the current high is projected at 88-degrees, Barjenbrush said.
Despite the record-breaking heat returning to the Mile High City, Barjenbrush said there is a chance for some potential smoke improvement by Friday, but is unsure how long it'll last.
"As long as those fires keep burning in the northwest U.S. were going to keep having these smoky, hazy days," he said. "In fact, we could see these periods of smoke for a good chunk of the fall, depending on the trajectory of the upper atmosphere."