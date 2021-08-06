Mosquitoes collected in Adams County have tested positive for West Nile virus, the mosquito-borne disease that can cause fever and headaches, and in some cases lead to encephalitis, a brain infection.
The positive tests are the first confirmed in the county this year, but Tri-County Health Department officials said there have been no reported cases among humans, according to a release from the health department.
"These first mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus is a good reminder for people to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to eliminate mosquito breeding areas around their home," said Dr. John Douglas Jr., executive director of the Tri-County Health Department.
Residents can protect themselves by avoiding outdoor exposure when mosquitoes are most active, wearing protecting clothing and by applying insect repellent, Douglas Jr. said.
Symptoms of the virus can appear between three and 14 days after infection and include fever, headache, nausea and vomiting, muscle aches, weakness and a rash. Most people don't show any symptoms of the virus, officials said.
If someone develops symptoms they are urged to seek medical treatment immediately. In less than 1% of each infection people have developed a sometimes fatal, nervous system illness. No medication exists to treat the disease nor is there a vaccine to prevent infection.
Health officials following these tips to prevent infection:
Eliminate standing water in rain gutters, old tires, buckets, plastic covers, toys, or any other container of water where mosquitoes can breed
Stay inside at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active or avoid mosquito bites if outside
Keep mosquitoes away from exposed skin by wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes and socks
Use an EPA-registered mosquito repellent
Mosquito-proof your home by repairing screens on windows and doors
