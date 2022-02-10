For the first time, state Parks and Wildlife officials collared a gray wolf pup that was born in Colorado, the agency announced on Thursday morning.
Female wolf F1084 and male wolf 2101 gave birth to the female pup last year. She was found Wednesday in North Park near Walden and will be referred to as 2202, wildlife officials said.
"The second GPS collar in this pack will allow our biologist and wildlife managers to learn more about the behavior of these naturally migrating wolves," Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow said in a news release.
2202's mother migrated to the Centennial State from the Snake River Pack in Wyoming, where she wore a previously-fitted collar. That collar has since stopped working and led to officials wanting to collar another member of the pack, according to the release.
A state-contracted company safely tranquilized the animal to be fitted and collared. Officials also gave it a health check and determined it was in good health, said Parks and Wildlife Terrestrial Section Manager Brian Dreher.
Wildlife officials said the collar only gives researchers and managers a snapshot of information. Officials use physical evidence such as wolf prints and scat during field investigations to verify the presence of wolves in a specific area, according to the release.
Officials encouraged anyone who sees a wolf to complete a sighting form.