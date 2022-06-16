Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning the public of the possibility of increased bear encounters this summer and fall because of late season storms that struck Colorado in May.
Bears' diets depend on what kinds of foods are seasonally available such as grasses, berries, fruits, nuts and plants. These food sources can be disrupted in years that are abnormally dry or when there is a late frost like this year, wildlife officials said.
"We certainly see a correlation between annual failures of natural bear food sources and years with higher human-bear conflict rates," said Mark Vieira, the state's carnivore and furbearer program manger. "When natural food sources are scarce, as the smart flexible eaters that bears are, they tend to spend more time near humans."
Bear encounters last year were down 28% compared to the previous two years. But encounters are expected to rise because of concerns about the late freeze that could limit food sources.
Wildlife officials said a late freeze occurred in May 2017 and led to a high conflict year where 109 bruins were relocated and 190 others were euthanized.
Mountainous and foothill areas from western Douglas County to Larimer County have already reported areas with frost damage to crops, while other forages continue to recover from wildfires, such as the Cameron Peak fire in 2020 — the largest in the state's history.
"We have such a large fire footprint that the damage is already done as far as worrying about the soft mass production," Wildlife Officer Shane Craig said. "I'm sure there were pockets of natural forage that survived, but we have already skated on our luck to get us past 2021."
Wildlife officers are concerned about the number of gamble oak crops that died during the late season freeze. The crop produces acorns that become a vital source of food for bears as they prepare for winter and are in hyperphagia where they consume 20,000 calories a day.
Wildlife officials said nearly all emerging gamble oak crops above 6,800 feet in western Douglas County died in the late season freeze, but chokecherries and plums survived.
"We'll be okay for the short (term), but in the 7-8 years I've been in my district I've never seen an oak dieoff like this," Wildlife Officer Melanie Kaknes said in a news release. "The bears will have to figure out something because they have to put on weight for the winter. This dieoff (is) going to be pushing bears down in elevation and likely into towns."
In western Jefferson County and eastern Park County, officials are concerned about the status of higher elevation crops.
"It is too early for me to know how things will pan out for the higher elevation stuff," Wildlife Officer Dawson Swanson said in a news release. "On the good side we are getting some moisture that we desperately need, let's just hope things did not freeze up high."
Most adult bears survive year-to-year even if there is poor food availability.
Wildlife officials reminded residents and visitors to be aware of their surroundings and follow proper guidelines on living appropriately with bears.
These guidelines include:
- Keep garbage in a well-secured enclosure.
- Only put out garbage on the morning of pickup; bring empty cans inside before dark.
- Use a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster. These are available online or from your trash hauler.
- Clean all garbage cans regularly to keep them odor free. The scent of ammonia can also deter bears.
- Take down all bird feeders. Bird feeders are a major contributor to bear/human conflicts and resulted in 1,073 conflicts between 2019 and 2021.
- Don't leave pet food or stock feed outside.
- Install and test electric fencing to protect chicken coops, bee hives and livestock enclosures
- Keep garage doors and windows closed and locked
For additional information about bears and guidance, click here.