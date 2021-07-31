The United States Forest Service has closed the Willow Creek Reservoir in Grand County after officials located a potentially toxic blue-green algae bloom.
The deadly algae Cyanobacteria can cause neurological problems and liver failure that can lead to death in dogs, cats, livestock, wildlife, birds, fish and even humans.
The reservoir that is west of U.S. Highway 34 between Granby and Grand Lake is closed to all water contact activities.
Dogs are one of the highest at-risk to the deadly algae as they can acquire its toxins by drinking the water or licking it off their fur. Symptoms can show in as little as 15 minutes.
If consumed, a dog could die within hours and people can get sick and experience headache, diarrhea, weakness and liver damage, officials said.
Officials say if a dog gets into a harmful bloom you should rinse them off immediately with fresh, clean water. For humans, similarly rinse off with soap and water.
Forest Service, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Bureau of Reclamation and Northern Water officials are monitoring and are taking the necessary steps to reopen the reservoir in a timely manner.
