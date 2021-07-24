Windsor Lake beach and dog park are closed until further notice after testing positive for blue-green algae, according to a release from the Town of Windsor.
The deadly algae Cyanobacteria can cause neurological problems and liver failure that can lead to death in dogs, cats, livestock, wildlife, birds, fish and even humans.
As a result officials have locked up the lake, dog park and roped off access to the swim and dog beaches.
Additionally, rentals and concessions will be unavailable until the area reopens. Permitted motorized and non-motorized boaters are still allowed on the lake to help with agitating the water, but officials urge boaters to stay out of the water.
Although boating is still allowed, water activities such as tubing and water skiing are prohibited.
Due to the closure, Pack the Park and Lake that is scheduled for Thursday has altered and all water activities have been cancelled and replaced with a twilight swim at Chimney Park Pool on Wednesday.
Residents are still encouraged to join for Thursday's festivities as there will be contests, live music and food.
Officials will continuously monitor the lake's conditions and will reopen it when deemed safe.
"We are in a situation where weather plays a partial role in how quickly algae clears from our lake; until then, we will provide our residents alternative safe recreational opportunities for all ages and abilities to continue enjoying what we offer here in Windsor," said Kendra Martin, Parks, Recreation & Culture operations and facilities manager for the Town of Windsor.