The Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement Monday with Xcel Energy over alleged violations of EPA coal-ash disposal guidelines at Xcel's Comanche power plant in Pueblo.
According to the EPA, Xcel has agreed to “return to compliance” with the EPA’s Coal Combustion Residuals program and pay a $925,000 civil penalty.
The EPA alleges that Xcel failed to:
- Monitor groundwater under the Pueblo facility and prepare corrective action reports.
- Conduct statistical analysis of groundwater data and establish groundwater background contaminant concentrations.
- Cease using a surface impoundment after the “cease receipt” date.
- Provide access to documents that were required to be posted on a publicly accessible website.
“Today’s settlement will protect the Pueblo community and surrounding environment by ensuring the safe disposal and management of coal ash at the Comanche power plant,” Suzanne Bohan, EPA Region 8’s enforcement and compliance assurance division director, said in a news release.
In a statement, Xcel spokesperson Michelle Aguayo said: “While we believe our operations at the Comanche site followed the federal Coal Combustion Residuals Rule based on our understanding of local groundwater conditions, the agreement ensures our ongoing operations meet EPA’s expectations associated with the rule’s monitoring and reporting process.”
Asked if the fine would be charged to Xcel customers, Aguayo said: “Our customers will not pay to cover this cost, which will be paid by the company.”
The civil penalty is due 30 days after the effective date of the agreement.
An inquiry to the EPA was not immediately returned.