Electric and gas prices will likely increase as Xcel Energy seeks to raise rates in line with the price of natural gas, which has reached a 15-year high, according to the utility.
If the Colorado Public Utilities Commission approves the increase, residential customers will see an increase of about $3.16 per month, while businesses will see a $4.95 monthly increase starting Oct. 1. The increased rates will remain in effect for three months.
Xcel says the proposed increase reflects a change in the commodity price of natural gas and is not a rate hike.
"These adjustments do not reflect operating costs at all," said Michelle Aguayo, an Xcel spokesperson. "They only reflect the change in price of commodities used to generate electricity and heat homes/businesses."
Aguayo said these increases are strictly based on commodity adjustments due to the surging price of natural gas. However, a spokesperson at AARP says consumers may not see it that way, especially given previously approved rate increases.
"Xcel has had four rate cases in the last four years to increase base rates that do not include these quarterly rate adjustments," Angela Cortez said. "From a consumer standpoint, it is another example of piling on, or as we say ‘pancaking’ and that doesn't even include the surcharge the PUC approved for the increase in natural gas because of the sudden cold weather in February 2021."
According to Xcel's tip webpage, residents should replace or clean their furnace filters every three months, heat a smaller area to stay warmer if you're in one place for a while (such as a home office), and run ceiling fans clockwise to push warm air down.
Xcel is not the only utilities company to highlight increasing natural gas prices and their impact on electric and gas bills this winter. Colorado Springs Utilities issued a news release preparing its customers for potentially high winter bills.
It cited "continued volatile natural gas prices" and greater demand with limited supply worldwide. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, this will result in increasing costs to generate electricity that will be seen by customers on their bills. Colorado Springs Utilities blamed international conflicts, drought and lower than average storage of natural gas, among other problems, for the likelihood of higher utility bills this winter.