U.S. Marshals are asking the public to be on the lookout for an inmate who escaped from the Brent County jail last month.

Mark Desmond Fox, 46, escaped along with three other men in late July, according to a news release by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The U.S. Marshals in the District of Colorado and the FBI are asking for the public's help in finding Fox. They have placed a combined reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the escaped man.

Fox is wanted on charges of escape, conspiracy to commit crop insurance fraud, making a false statement to obstruct a federal criminal investigation and extortion by mail, among other charges.

The other three escapees were all found, according to the release. Two were caught and returned to custody on August 1. The third was found dead in Pueblo following a suspected drug overdose.

Fox is a bald, White male. He is 6-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. Fox uses aliases "Figgity, Anthony Spillman, Floko Fox, Loco Fox and Michael Fox." He is considered dangerous, the release said.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332 or submit information via usmarshals.gov/tips or the USMS Tips App.