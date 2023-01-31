A townhome building fire in Evergreen early Tuesday morning killed one person, according to an Evergreen Fire Rescue tweet.

Evergreen Fire Rescue tweeted they responded to a structure fire in the 4000 block of Silver Spruce Lane just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials evacuated the multi-level townhome due to the smoke conditions and sent in fire investigators, according to the tweet.

Smoke detectors went off in the building and most of the residents were able to get out, according to the tweet, but one person died in the fire.

At 6 a.m., Evergreen Fire Rescue said in a tweet that Little Cub Creek Road near Highway 73 and Silver Spruce Lane was down to one lane. Officials asked drivers to drive slowly and carefully through the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Evergreen fire officials did not respond to a call from the Denver Gazette by press time.