(Reuters) -A spokesperson for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a statement on Friday accusing state Attorney General Letitia James of using her office for political gain, a day after a misdemeanor sex offense complaint was filed against Cuomo.
"Law and politics are totally separate and this is a toxic intersection of the two," Rich Azzopardi, the spokesman, said in a statement that Cuomo tweeted on Friday. "Tish James used her office to attack the Governor for her own political benefit and she violated the law in the process."
A criminal complaint charging Cuomo with a misdemeanor sex offense was filed on Thursday in a court in Albany, the state capital, the first prosecution stemming from a misconduct scandal that led to his resignation.
James, who is considering running for New York governor, said in August that a five-month independent investigation concluded that Cuomo had engaged in conduct that violated multiple federal and state laws.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)