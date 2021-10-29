FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Cuomo resigns

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo makes a statement as he announces he will resign in this screen grab taken from a video released by the Office of the NY Governor, in New York, U.S., August 10, 2021. Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) -A spokesperson for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a statement on Friday accusing state Attorney General Letitia James of using her office for political gain, a day after a misdemeanor sex offense complaint was filed against Cuomo.

"Law and politics are totally separate and this is a toxic intersection of the two," Rich Azzopardi, the spokesman, said in a statement that Cuomo tweeted on Friday. "Tish James used her office to attack the Governor for her own political benefit and she violated the law in the process."

A criminal complaint charging Cuomo with a misdemeanor sex offense was filed on Thursday in a court in Albany, the state capital, the first prosecution stemming from a misconduct scandal that led to his resignation.

James, who is considering running for New York governor, said in August that a five-month independent investigation concluded that Cuomo had engaged in conduct that violated multiple federal and state laws.

