Englewood police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred early Wednesday.

The crash left eastbound West Hampden Avenue closed at South Santa Fe Drive and will remain closed for several hours, according to a tweet from the Englewood Police Department.

Police ask people to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

At 7:21 a.m., police announced that at least one pedestrian was killed, according to the tweet. The incident involved one vehicle, whose driver remained on scene after the crash.

