Englewood police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred early Wednesday.
The crash left eastbound West Hampden Avenue closed at South Santa Fe Drive and will remain closed for several hours, according to a tweet from the Englewood Police Department.
The Englewood Police Department is currently investigating a serious auto-pedestrian accident. There is a closure in place. Eastbound W. Hampden Avenue is closed at S. Santa Fe Dr. Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route this morning. pic.twitter.com/eQBrSvBB0O— Englewood Police Department (@PoliceEnglewood) April 12, 2023
Police ask people to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
At 7:21 a.m., police announced that at least one pedestrian was killed, according to the tweet. The incident involved one vehicle, whose driver remained on scene after the crash.
This story will be updated as more information is released.