The Aurora Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating a fatal crash of one driving a sports car that occurred early Sunday, the Aurora Police Department said.

Officers responded to a crash at 1:57 a.m., Sunday, near the intersection of East 6th Avenue and North Fulton Street. A preliminary investigation revealed a Pontiac Firebird was traveling west on 6th and a Nissan Murano was traveling east when the Firebird drifted into on coming lanes and collided head-on with the Murano.

The man driving the Firebird was pronounced deceased on scene. The man driving the Murano was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition. The identification of deceased will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office. Possible intoxication and lack of seatbelt by either driver usage appear to be contributing factors in this crash.

Both directions of 6th Avenue were closed for more than three hours for the investigation.

This is the 8th traffic-related fatality this year in Aurora.