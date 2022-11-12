A single-vehicle crash early Saturday left a 20-year-old woman dead, police said.

Aurora Police responded to a 911 call about a crash at 12:45 a.m. Saturday. The crash occurred at the intersection of South Tower Road and East Girard Avenue.

In the initial investigation, police said the Charger was headed south on Tower Road and lost control, crashing in the northwest corner of the intersection. Police said speed was a likely factor in the crash.

An adult male was driving the vehicle, a gray Dodge Charger, and a 20-year-old female was in the passenger seat. Both were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman died at the hospital.

It has been a deadly year on Aurora streets, with this fatality making a total of 43 traffic-related fatalities in 2022, Aurora Police said.

Last year, Aurora saw a total of 43 traffic-related fatalities. This morning, they tied that number with over a month left in the year.

In late October, a crash involving a motorcycle left a woman dead and another hospitalized. Several days later, a 12-year-old girl died and 10 others were injured after a crash at South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive.

The victim in the motorcycle crash was the 37th person killed in Aurora due to traffic crashes this year. This occurred on Oct. 22, meaning there have been 6 traffic-related fatalities in the past 3 weeks alone.

"We encourage everyone on the road to drive carefully and avoid distractions, like texts or phone calls. Never drive drunk or impaired; call a ride-share service or a friend," an Aurora Police Department spokesperson said. "Remember that you’re not the only one on the road and if we all drive slow and serious, we can keep each other safe!"