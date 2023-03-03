Denver police arrested a suspect Thursday after a man was killed in a fight outside a bar in late February.

Denver police arrested Matthew Jackson, 25, as a suspect in the death, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police responded to the fight on Feb. 26 at 10:42 p.m. at the intersection of 20th and Market streets, where El Tejano Bar is located, according to the affidavit. Bar security brought the victim into the bar.

Responding officers found the victim still unconscious and bleeding from the mouth. He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center in critical condition, where he died two days later, according to the affidavit.

Security footage shows the victim and his friend getting kicked out of El Tejano then talking to the suspect. The two then walk toward the intersection, where the fight happens, according to the affidavit.

Jackson is being held for investigation of manslaughter and second-degree assault, according to the affidavit.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity and the Denver District Attorney's Office will determine final charges. Police have not released Jackson's booking photo.