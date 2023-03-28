Denver police searched Tuesday for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Sheridan Boulevard late Monday.

The crash happened between a driver and a pedestrian at West 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department on Twitter.

The pedestrian died at the scene and the driver fled, according to police.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said the pedestrian — an adult female — was crossing Sheridan Boulevard in the crosswalk when she was hit by a red Audi sedan.

The Audi ran a red light traveling northbound on Sheridan, according to a Denver Police Department spokesperson.

Police later found the suspect vehicle unoccupied in the 5000 block of West 14th Avenue, just south of West Colfax Avenue and east of Sheridan Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the incident or the driver is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Monday's hit-and-run followed a second fatal hit-and-run in Denver only four days prior.

On Saturday, police arrested Francisco Duenas-Colmenares, 42, after he allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian at North Federal Boulevard and West 14th avenue at 8:20 p.m. Friday, according to police.