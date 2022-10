I-70's eastbound lanes are closed as of 5:53 a.m. Saturday due to a fatal accident.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office announced this morning that they closed all eastbound lanes on I-70 at the E. Colfax Avenue frontage road.

The crash involved a semi-truck and an SUV and resulted in at least one fatality, according to police.

Traffic is being detoured until further notice. Police said at 5:53 a.m. that the road will be closed for several hours.