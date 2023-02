The FBI on Thursday sought the public's help in finding a man with ties to Denver, who, authorities said, had bombs in his Arkansas home.

The FBI raided the home of Neil Ravi Mehta in Ft. Smith, Arkansas and said officers found multiple explosive devices inside.

Mehta, 31, has local and international ties, including Pakistan and India, the FBI said.

The FBI said Mehta is considered armed and dangerous and the public should not approach but instead call 1-800-CALL-FBI.