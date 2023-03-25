A hit-and-run on Federal Boulevard late Friday left a pedestrian dead, according to the Denver Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash at North Federal Boulevard and West 14th Avenue Friday evening around 8:20 p.m., according to the Denver Police Department.

The area is just southwest of Mile High Stadium.

The pedestrian died and the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity and cause of death.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation released a Medina Alert Saturday morning for the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a white 2006 Ford F-150 truck with an extended cab and license plate number AROI43. The vehicle has front end damage to the grill and bug guard and the passenger side headlight is inoperable, according to the alert.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.