The Colorado Department of Transportation announced today that repaving of Federal Boulevard (U.S. Highway 287) between West Colfax Avenue and I-70 will begin this week.
Drivers can expect delays and detours through November. The project begins with replacing 114 curb ramps to bring them up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Curb ramp work will happens during daylight hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through June, July and part of August.
Resurfacing work will start later in the summer between 49th Avenue and West 16th Avenue, where the top layer of asphalt will be milled off and replaced with two and a half inches of new asphalt. Nighttime work hours will be 6 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.
Drivers can expect full overnight closures of side street intersections during paving, and traffic will be reduced to a single lane on Federal Boulevard, along with restricted turning.
Motorists should expect delays and plan for extra travel time. Detours will be in place. Alternate routes are suggested.