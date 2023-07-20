Prosecutors charged a man with fentanyl distribution Thursday after a 25-year-old Lakewood woman died in late April.

The First Judicial District Attorney's Office charged Brock Troy Nieuwendorp, 37, with one count of fentanyl distribution resulting in death after a months-long investigation by the Lakewood Police Department, according to a news release.

The charge comes after the death of 25-year-old Catherine Hackim due to fentanyl overdose.

On Apr. 29, Lakewood police officers responded to Hackim's apartment after her parents were unable to contact her, finding her dead on the couch without apparent injuries or cause of death.

It was known that Hackim used fentanyl and officers found a drawer in the bathroom with a small bag of blue M30 fentanyl pills, according to the release.

On May 30, Hackim's autopsy report showed that her cause of death was accidental due to combined drug intoxication.

Her toxicology report showing high level of fentanyl and its metabolites and two other drugs indicative of prescription drug Suboxone, which is prescribed to people experiencing opiate withdrawal symptoms. She was prescribed Suboxone when she died.

Using cell phone records and payment apps, investigators identified Nieuwendorp as the person who sold fentanyl to Hackim and was also accused of providing her with fentanyl on numerous occasions dating back to February, including on the date of her death.

Nieuwendorp was advised of the charges on Tuesday and is set for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 18 at 8:30 a.m.