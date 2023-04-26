Overdose deaths in Denver known to the Department of Public Health & Environment decreased in 2022 compared to 2021, but deaths involving fentanyl increased again, according to newly released data from the department.

The DDPHE recorded 453 overdose deaths in 2022, and 244 involved fentanyl, the department said in a news release. The total number of fatal overdoses known to DDPHE fell by about 4% in 2022 over 2021, but deaths from drugs involving fentanyl increased by about 3%.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid up to 50 times more potent than heroin. Among the deaths involving fentanyl, 40.6% also indicated the presence of methamphetamine.

DDPHE officials hope the 2022 overall number of deaths signals a plateau in fatal overdoses and indicates success in prevention efforts, according to the release.

The department has distributed more than 38,000 fentanyl test strips and 14,000 naloxone kits since July 2021. Naloxone, which also goes by the brand name Narcan, is an opioid overdose reversal drug administered through the nose, and has been approved for over-the-counter use.

People can find locations carrying naloxone at stoptheclockcolorado.org/map.

The Harm Reduction Action Center in Denver also offers services including used syringe disposal, access to sterile syringes, clean drug pipes and referrals to resources for people who want them. The HRAC also offers access to naloxone and vein care.

Officials are monitoring a new phenomenon of xylazine mixed into illegal drugs, according to the news release, though it does not yet make up a significant number of overdose deaths in Colorado. Xylazine, also called “tranq” because of its sanctioned use as an animal sedative, can lead to addiction but also carries a risk of causing serious wounds, including rotting tissue that can require amputation.

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration has warned that xylazine makes fentanyl “even deadlier,” and the agency has seized mixtures containing xylazine and fentanyl in 48 of 50 states.

Colorado recorded four deaths from drugs containing xylazine in 2022, two of them in Denver. Naloxone does not reverse the effects of an overdose because xylazine is not an opioid.

“While xylazine use is not widespread in our community, DDPHE advises anyone who uses substances or knows someone who does, to share this warning and make sure they know that the drug supply is quickly changing,” says the news release. “Contents of drugs purchased anywhere except from a pharmacy can vary greatly in terms the strength, drug contents, and fillers."

Colorado recorded 1,258 overdose deaths involving opioids in 2021 and 956 in 2020, according to data from the state Department of Public Health and Environment. The state recorded 1,881 total overdose deaths in 2021 and 1,477 in 2020.

Among the deaths involving opioids, 912 involved fentanyl in 2021 and 540 involved fentanyl in 2020.

A mass fentanyl poisoning that killed five people in a Commerce City apartment in February 2022 put Colorado's fentanyl crisis in the national spotlight. They took what they likely believed was cocaine, according to the Adams County District Attorney, and their deaths led to what the Drug Enforcement Administration believes was the largest fentanyl overdose investigated by the agency at the time. But prosecutors ultimately decided they did not have enough evidence to pursue criminal charges in connection with the deaths.

Carol McKinley contributed to this report.