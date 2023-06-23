The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office filed its first charge for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, authorities announced Friday.

The office charged Milo Gonzalez, 39, in relation to the death of a 24-year-old man in Aurora on Feb. 3, according to a news release.

The office did not release the victim's name.

It's the office's first time filing a case with this charge since the state law changed in 2022, the office said.

The law, House Bill 1326, tightened penalties for people convicted of distributing fentanyl, particularly when the drug use results in death.

Colorado legislators disagreed on the strategy to confront the fentanyl crisis for months before passing the bill with a 35 to 30 vote in May 2022.

Gonzalez's next court appearance is on July 6 at 1:30 p.m. in Division R2.