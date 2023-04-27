Dominguez, Rodolfo.jpg

Larimer County Sheriff's investigators allege Rodolfo "Rudi" Dominguez sold a fatal fentanyl dose which killed a Larimer County woman last November. 

 Larimer County Sheriff's Office

An Evans man has been arrested on suspicion of selling fentanyl which police say caused the death of a Larimer County woman last November, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was found dead in her home Nov. 11 and investigators found what was later determined to be fentanyl and cocaine in the house.

They believe that the fentanyl was being sold as oxycodone but was actually counterfeit drugs, according to the release from the Larimer County Sheriff's office. 

Rodolfo "Rudy" Dominguez, 56, faces three criminal counts:

  • unlawful distribution of fentanyl resulting in death (a class I felony)
  • unlawful distribution of cocaine
  • unlawful distribution of oxycodone

Gomez is being held on a a $750,000 cash/surety bond.

LCSO Investigations Capt. Bobby Moll said that the case took months to investigate.

“While new legislation created consequences for people who sell fatal fentanyl, these are extremely difficult cases to investigate," Moll said.

Larimer County Sheriffs are hoping that anyone with information about this suspect or incident will contact Investigator Tyler Thomas at (970) 498-5167.  People who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

