The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force Friday arrested a Wellington woman on suspicion of felony drug distribution, according to a news release.

Early Friday, officials searched the home of Amber Lyn Kendrick, 38, of Wellington. The search turned up "distribution amounts" of suspect fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the release.

Kendrick was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail on allegations of:

Distribution of less than 4 grams of Fentanyl

Distribution of less than 225 grams of Methamphetamine (1/2 pound)

Possess with intent to distribute less than 225 grams of Methamphetamine (5 lbs.)

Special Offender - distribution less than 1000 feet from public park

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

According to the release, officials anticipate additional arrests in the case.

Task force officials said in the release that the arrest "concluded another investigation focused on combating the Fentanyl epidemic and illegal narcotic distribution in the region."

The organization works to identify, investigate and impact drug crimes and criminals in Larimer County, according to their website.

Fatal doses involving fentanyl have skyrocketed since 2015, and last year, more than 800 Coloradans died after ingesting the drug, according to state data.