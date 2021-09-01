Fidelity Investments announced its hiring spree in Colorado continues, adding up to 500 more employees in coming months as part of a nationwide push to create 9,000 jobs.

The Boston-based financial services company has a large contact center in Greenwood Village, five branches on the front range including Broomfield, Cherry Creek, LoDo, Lone Tree, Colorado Springs and more than 1.000 in-state workers.

“Fidelity continues to see high demand from clients and our announcement (Tuesday) reflects that,” said Josh Deakin, general manager of Fidelity Colorado, in a statement.

The company announced late last year it would be hiring 200 more workers in metro Denver, then followed that with an announcement in Q1 it was looking to add another 375 more people in mostly client-facing roles. At this rate, the company will more than double its in-state employee base in less than two years.

The Greenwood Village contact center opened in 2013 near Fiddlers Green.

"Fidelity continues to achieve strong growth and results for our 38 million customers because of the hard work and commitment of our associates,” said CEO and Chairman Abigail P. Johnson in a statement. “Our financial strength and stability allow us to make significant investments in our businesses and create value for the people we are privileged to serve.”

The company published a graphic showing its average daily trades went from 888 in 2017, to 2,263 in 2020.

In addition to customer-facing roles, Fidelity is adding technology positions.

The new employees will use a blend of in-office, and at-home, working strategies.

“We are always actively listening and collecting feedback from our people, and we continue to test and learn. We’re especially focused on those populations who have been most impacted by the pandemic,” said Bill Ackerman, head of human resources, in a statement. “We hear loud and clear about the benefits that come with remote work and the benefits of in-person work. Our flexible approach to work will give our associates the best of both.”

The private company currently has more than 47,000 employees worldwide, administering some $11 trillion worth of assets. It boasts more than 35 million retirement account customers, with 22,000 businesses using Fidelity’s 401K platform.

Local job openings can be found on the company's website www.fidelity.com.