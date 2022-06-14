FIFA will announce Thursday which cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico will host the 2026 World Cup soccer games. The announcement is expected around 3 p.m., MT.
Denver is one of 17 U.S. cities that submitted a bid to host games in the World Cup. Ten or potentially 11 cities in the United States will be chosen, along with cities in Mexico and Canada.
"I feel good. Our energy is cautiously optimistic," Matthew Payne, Executive Director of the Denver Sports Commission said. "We feel good about how our bid has been received. Our bid represents thousands of hours of work from our bid committee."
