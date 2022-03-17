One person is dead and two others were injured in a fire early Thursday in Northglenn.
The fire ignited just before 1 a.m. in a home in the 11800 block of Keough Drive.
When fire crews arrived, they saw "flames coming through the front door and heavy black smoke billowing through the windows" of the home, North Metro Fire Rescue District officials said in a news release.
Four adults escaped the burning home and two of those people suffered injuries that required them to go to the hospital, officials said.
One person did not make it out of the house. Authorities had not released that person's name as of Thursday afternoon.
Fire crews extinguished the flames, but the blaze caused significant damage and displaced the family. Northglenn/Thornton victim services were assisting the family.
"This is a tough day for our community, and our hearts go out to the family as they mourn the loss of their loved one," said North Metro Fire Chief David Ramos.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.