One person died Tuesday in an apartment fire in Adams County, according to Adams County Fire Rescue.
Firefighters were sent to the Waterview on the Parkway apartment building at 1620 Coronado Parkway just after 4 a.m. for a report of a fire.
Crews saw flames on a third floor balcony and went inside that apartment to evacuate residents.
Crews responded to a structure fire this morning at 4:07 am at the Waterview Apartments. Upon arrival, crews saw flames showing on the third floor balcony. Everyone was evacuated. Fire is out. However, we can confirm one fatality. @NMFirePIO and @AdamsCoSheriff assisting. pic.twitter.com/VGms1sPgp7— Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) March 29, 2022
Firefighters extinguished the blaze. During a secondary search of the building, crews found that a person had died in the fire.
Around a dozen people were displaced by the fire and were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.