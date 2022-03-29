Fatal Adams Co fire

One person died Tuesday in an apartment fire in Adams County, according to Adams County Fire Rescue.

 Courtesy of Adams County Fire Rescue

Firefighters were sent to the Waterview on the Parkway apartment building at 1620 Coronado Parkway just after 4 a.m. for a report of a fire.

Crews saw flames on a third floor balcony and went inside that apartment to evacuate residents.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze. During a secondary search of the building, crews found that a person had died in the fire.

Around a dozen people were displaced by the fire and were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. 