1 dead in Golden house fire

Firefighters stand outside of a scorched house on Jan. 13, 2021. One person died in the fire, which was reported at the 17000 block of West 17th Place in Golden early Thursday morning, the fire department said. 

 Golden Fire Department (via Twitter)

GOLDEN, Colo. — One person was killed in a house fire in Golden Thursday. 

Golden firefighters said the fire was reported at the 17000 block of West 17th Place in Golden at 5:20 a.m. Thursday.

The Golden Fire Department said as of 10 a.m., crews reported the fatality after finding remains in the debris of the structure.

When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from the attached garage of the home, according to Golden Chief Jerry Stricker.

Fire crews working the fire reported "hoarder conditions" inside the home making it difficult to go inside, according to Stricker.

