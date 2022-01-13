1 dead in Golden house fire

GOLDEN, Colo. — One person was killed in a house fire in Golden Thursday.
Golden firefighters said the fire was reported at the 17000 block of West 17th Place in Golden at 5:20 a.m. Thursday.
The Golden Fire Department said as of 10 a.m., crews reported the fatality after finding remains in the debris of the structure.
At 5:20 this morning Golden Fire, Fairmount, Pleasant View and West Metro responded to a single-family home on W. 17th Pl. in Golden. Fire crews reported a fully involved garage fire with extension into the attic space. The fire was extinguished, the cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/XBdOQ7ZbCy— Golden Fire (@GoldenCOFire) January 13, 2022
When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from the attached garage of the home, according to Golden Chief Jerry Stricker.
Fire crews working the fire reported "hoarder conditions" inside the home making it difficult to go inside, according to Stricker.
