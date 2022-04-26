  • 9News

One person was found dead and another was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Castle Rock Tuesday afternoon.

The Castle Rock Police Department tweeted Tuesday that one person is dead following a house fire near Dove Valley and Paint Pony Circle.

Police and Castle Rock Fire and Rescue responded to the scene after receiving a call at 2:34 p.m. and the fire was contained by 2:48 p.m.

The name of the person killed in the fire hadn't been released as of Tuesday afternoon. 

The investigation into the cause of the fire and the death are still ongoing.

