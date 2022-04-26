The Castle Rock Police Department tweeted Tuesday that one person is dead following a house fire near Dove Valley and Paint Pony Circle.
Police and Castle Rock Fire and Rescue responded to the scene after receiving a call at 2:34 p.m. and the fire was contained by 2:48 p.m.
UPDATE: Investigators can confirm there is one fatality. The Coroner’s Office has been notified and is en route to the scene. The investigation into both the cause of death and the fire are ongoing. There is no current threat to the public.— Castle Rock Police (@CRPoliceCO) April 26, 2022
The name of the person killed in the fire hadn't been released as of Tuesday afternoon.
The investigation into the cause of the fire and the death are still ongoing.