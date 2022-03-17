A woman died Thursday in a house fire in Lakewood, according to the West Metro Fire Protection District.
Emergency responders responded shortly after 5 a.m. to a burning home in the 2700 block of South Cole Court. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames and emitting thick dark smoke, according to the department.
Crews contained the fire and recovered a woman's body in the home. Her identity will be released at a later date, a spokeswoman for the department said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.