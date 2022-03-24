Eleven residents and a number of animals were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment Thursday in Aurora, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.
Fire crews were sent to an apartment building in the 10600 block of East Jewell Avenue just before 2 p.m. Initial crews requested additional resources and issued a second alarm, according to the department.
The blaze was deemed under control around 3 p.m.
Officials said no one was injured in the fire. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.