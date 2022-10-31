An early-morning fire at a Lakewood apartment building Monday killed two, sent a family of three to the hospital and displaced residents of all 32 units, according to West Metro Fire Rescue and Lakewood Police.
Six other residents were injured and treated at the scene of the fire — Tiffany Square Apartments, 935 Sheridan Blvd., Lakewood. — as well as a firefighter who suffered smoke inhalation.
The first call came in at 4:15 a.m., authorities said. Residents said they were awakened by the fire as early as 3:45 a.m.
"I was dead asleep and woke up to a female screaming," Aj High told The Denver Gazette. "Then I rushed to grab my 4 kids and 2 dogs to my car."
Antonia Garcia was waiting Monday for Lakewood police to finish an interview with her daughter, Seymoun Florez, who was caught in the fire but escaped.
"I got the call from a friend right at 6 a.m., telling me, 'You need to wake up. Your daughter's apartments are on fire!' That is the worst call that you're gonna get," she said.
Investigators removed surveillance footage from the back walls of a strip mall next door on Monday morning at the northwest corner area of the two-story, charred and smoldering Tiffany Square Apartments. Crime scene tape marked off the area, where people's belongings were sitting on the lawns.
Some residents walked in and out of the apartment office with blankets around them, still shivering from their chilly evacuation.
Garcia said she hates the area because there are so many drugs and added that her daughter "takes the blue pills." A Lakewood police officer who was providing security told The Denver Gazette that they are called to the area often.
Lakewood Police Monday afternoon tweeted an update that "during the investigation, two victims were found deceased inside one of the apartments."
They have not been identified yet and Lakewood Public Information Officer John Romero said there have been no arrests. He said the units were so hot that police had not been able to enter them by Monday afternoon.
A mom, dad and child were transported to the hospital, according to a West Metro tweet. The mom and child had jumped from the second story to escape the fire.
