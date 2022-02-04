Three people were displaced after an early morning blaze erupted inside an apartment unit in Aurora.
Aurora Fire Rescue crews were sent to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of North Helena Street around 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they witnessed flames coming from the side of the building and thick, heavy smoke within its hallways, said Sherri-Jo Stowell, a spokeswoman for the department.
AFR was dispatched to an apartment fire just after 12:30 this morning - 1300 blk of N Helena St. Responders reported flames from side of building & hallway full of smoke. Firefighters conducted searches of the building and rescued a number of people by ladder. #AFRIncident pic.twitter.com/prxvn8CJO8— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) February 4, 2022
Stowell said firefighters instructed residents to shelter-in-place until they could escort them to safety. There were no injuries or problems from smoke inhalation, she said.
"It's really amazing what a closed door can do in an apartment fire like this," Stowell said.
Eight people, including a child, needed to be rescued by crews with the help of a fire engine's ladder.
The blaze was contained to a single unit in the complex and the three occupants of that unit have been displaced.
Stowell said investigators believe the fire was accidental in nature but are still working to finalize their report.