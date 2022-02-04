Aurora Fire Rescue

Aurora Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of N. Salem Street shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday after a reports of a possible structure fire, said Lt. Dan Pollet, a public information officer for AFR.

 Courtesy of Aurora Fire Rescue

Three people were displaced after an early morning blaze erupted inside an apartment unit in Aurora. 

Aurora Fire Rescue crews were sent to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of North Helena Street around 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they witnessed flames coming from the side of the building and thick, heavy smoke within its hallways, said Sherri-Jo Stowell, a spokeswoman for the department.

Stowell said firefighters instructed residents to shelter-in-place until they could escort them to safety. There were no injuries or problems from smoke inhalation, she said. 

"It's really amazing what a closed door can do in an apartment fire like this," Stowell said. 

Eight people, including a child, needed to be rescued by crews with the help of a fire engine's ladder. 

The blaze was contained to a single unit in the complex and the three occupants of that unit have been displaced.

Stowell said investigators believe the fire was accidental in nature but are still working to finalize their report. 