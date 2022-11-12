AURORA, Colo. — Five families are without a home after an early morning fire in Aurora on Saturday morning.

Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) said just after 3 a.m., they were called to the 15800 block of E 13th Place in reference to a fire at an apartment complex.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the apartment complex there was heavy fire and blackout smoke condition inside that could cause residents to get trapped. There were reports that multiple people might be trapped, AFR said.

Read more at 9news.com.