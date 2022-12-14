One person died and two Arvada Police officers were treated for smoke inhalation after an early morning apartment fire in Arvada Wednesday, Arvada Police tweeted.
Arvada Fire responded to a fire at Village West Apartments at 58th Avenue and Urban Street just after midnight Wednesday, according to police.
Firefighters were met with heavy fire and smoke, according to the tweet. One person died and others were transported to the hospital.
APD tweeted the fire was out by 1:35 a.m. An APD spokesperson said two officers were treated for smoke inhalation and were released from the hospital.
The building has 29 units and the fire left about 50 people without homes, an Arvada Fire spokesperson said.
Red Cross volunteers responded to help residents and an RTD warming bus was brought to the area to get residents out of the freezing temperatures, a Red Cross spokesperson said.
Most of the residents had family or friends to stay with, the spokesperson said, so they did not open a shelter. People from 12 of the units are in contact with Red Cross, who will continue to help the residents access resources and short-term housing.
An Arvada Fire spokesperson said investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.